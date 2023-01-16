Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SENR stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

