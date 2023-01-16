Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SENR stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources
