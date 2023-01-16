Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 56,133 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,279,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,747,000 after purchasing an additional 176,456 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Allie Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after buying an additional 285,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.12. 11,048,048 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.