Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Stock Performance

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $259.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

