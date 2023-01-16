Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.82) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €15.10 ($16.24) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Südzucker Stock Down 7.2 %

SZU opened at €15.15 ($16.29) on Thursday. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.72 ($16.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.93 and a 200-day moving average of €13.93.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

