Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Summit Materials Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 30,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials



Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

