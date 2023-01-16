SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 94.30% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.