SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.40.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 94.30% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
