Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 1%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 57,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 197,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synthetic Biologics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

