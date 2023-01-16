TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.40. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $20.92.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Macedonia, Latvia, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

