Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 125 ($1.52) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 139.50 ($1.70).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.9 %

LON TW traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 114.75 ($1.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,128,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 717.19. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

