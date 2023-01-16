Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

TRC stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.67. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Santa Monica Partners LP increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 175,701 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

