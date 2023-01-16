Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE VIV opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

