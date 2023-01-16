Tellor (TRB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.78 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Tellor has a total market cap of $35.90 million and approximately $16.78 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for $15.33 or 0.00073594 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00431421 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.58 or 0.30282606 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00781237 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,341,453 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
