Terra Classic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229.45 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $229.45 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009926 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022580 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004819 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006109 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,594,800,057 coins and its circulating supply is 5,985,153,120,162 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
