TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Reaches $28.77 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $233.72 million and approximately $28.77 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00079934 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00058187 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010270 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023748 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004238 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000212 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,669,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,479,353 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.
