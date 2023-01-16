TerraClassicUSD Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $238.14 million and approximately $39.96 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00078897 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00057996 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010241 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023762 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000200 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,683,902 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,499,745 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
