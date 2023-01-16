Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Down 9.5 %
OTCMKTS TBPMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,356. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tetra Bio-Pharma (TBPMF)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.