Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Down 9.5 %

OTCMKTS TBPMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,356. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-derived drugs for inflammation, pain, ophthalmology, and oncology. The company develops PLENITUDE to treat cancer-related pain in advanced cancer patients; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

