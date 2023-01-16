TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) versus Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Critical Comparison

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 1.66% 16.11% 4.07% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.97%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Hempstract.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Hempstract’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.31 $103.33 million $0.06 65.67 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -4.44, suggesting that its share price is 544% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Hempstract

(Get Rating)

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

