THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
THC Biomed Intl Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,487. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on THC Biomed Intl (THCBF)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.