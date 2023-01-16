THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,487. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

