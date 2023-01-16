The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lifted by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.43. 734,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,518,511. The stock has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

