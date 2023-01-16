The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 1,083.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Trading Down 16.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 623,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Coretec Group (CRTG)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.