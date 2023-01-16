The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTGGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 1,083.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 623,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

