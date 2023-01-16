The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $50.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.08.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

