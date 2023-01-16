The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €750.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($806.45) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on ASML in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($661.29) price target on ASML in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €752.00 ($808.60) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €660.00 ($709.68) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

ASML Price Performance

