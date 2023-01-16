The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 568.9% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of HOKCY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

