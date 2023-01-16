The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Mexico Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:MXF Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of The Mexico Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.