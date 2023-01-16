The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Lifted by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,729 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Price Performance

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

NYSE PGR opened at $133.65 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

