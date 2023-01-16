The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $65,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.32. 144,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.