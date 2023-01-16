The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Swatch Group Trading Down 0.2 %

SWGNF traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $58.95. 7,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

