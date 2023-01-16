The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
The Swatch Group Trading Down 0.2 %
SWGNF traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $58.95. 7,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $60.51.
About The Swatch Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGNF)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.