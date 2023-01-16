The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Trimmed by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Toro comprises 3.6% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cim LLC owned about 0.16% of Toro worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after buying an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after buying an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Toro by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,041,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,424 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

