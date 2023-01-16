The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Cut by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 3.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $26,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 71,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 138,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 142,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

WMB opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

