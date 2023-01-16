Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the December 31st total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,056,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 3,397,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,937,711. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
