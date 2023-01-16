Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.27 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.97 billion and $33.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00010957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018063 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00234857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003046 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.33738774 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $33,633,624.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.