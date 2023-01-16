Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

