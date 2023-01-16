Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.57

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.57 and last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 47999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.81.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.4217233 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 278,105 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,475,941.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,105 shares in the company, valued at C$2,475,941. In other Total Energy Services news, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$224,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,465.22. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 278,105 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 278,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,475,941. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 518,538 shares of company stock worth $4,486,507 and sold 47,052 shares worth $421,707.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

