Totally (LON:TLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Totally Price Performance

Shares of LON:TLY remained flat at GBX 35.25 ($0.43) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,866. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.19 ($0.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of £67.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.35.

Get Totally alerts:

Totally Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.