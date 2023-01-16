Totally (LON:TLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Totally Price Performance
Shares of LON:TLY remained flat at GBX 35.25 ($0.43) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,866. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.19 ($0.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of £67.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.35.
Totally Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.