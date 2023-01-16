Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TOTDY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. Toto has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

