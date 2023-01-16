Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSRYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of TSRYY stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.