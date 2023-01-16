Trevor Brown Purchases 350,000 Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,113.06).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Trevor Brown purchased 250,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,412.28).

On Friday, November 4th, Trevor Brown purchased 170,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($16,569.20).

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Up 14.1 %

BRH stock opened at GBX 9.13 ($0.11) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.67. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 26 ($0.32).

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

