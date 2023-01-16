Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.46.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of TRIP opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 64.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $63,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,336 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,341,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,905,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

