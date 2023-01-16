Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in January

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.96) to GBX 83 ($1.01) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 68 ($0.83) to GBX 63 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 5.8 %

TUWOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 61,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,211. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

