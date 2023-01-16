Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRQ opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.42. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.08 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,097,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,429,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

