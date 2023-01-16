Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

UBSFY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 134,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.15) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €41.00 ($44.09) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

