UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €62.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %

FRA HEN3 opened at €64.98 ($69.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.96. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

