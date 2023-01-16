UBS Group Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.61) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.81) to GBX 3,160 ($38.50) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,113.33.
Shares of DEO opened at $183.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average of $177.45. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
