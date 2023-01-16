UFO Gaming Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.20 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $41.20 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

