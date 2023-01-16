Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $65.02 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $65.02 million and approximately $946,363.64 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.00585196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00211746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00058094 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21682076 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $761,072.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

