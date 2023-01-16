Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $11.49 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 36.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

