Uniswap Price Tops $6.55 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00030933 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.99 billion and approximately $128.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00405424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016648 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000366 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.70437519 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $118,896,839.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.