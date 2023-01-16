Uniswap Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.98 billion and approximately $119.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.54 or 0.00030649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00409797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000841 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00018690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000372 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

