United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.33.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 35.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director William H. Hood III purchased 47,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163. 55.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

