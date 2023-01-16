United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 92,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.